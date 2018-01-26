BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

|Brazilian Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Corinthians
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|6
|Bragantino
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|6
|Ituano
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|2
|5
|Atletico Linense
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|3
|Wednesday, Jan. 24
Atletico Linense 0, Sao Caetano 2
Botafogo 3, Novorizontino 1
Corinthians 2, Ferroviaria 1
Mirassol 0, Sao Paulo 2
|Thursday, Jan. 25
Bragantino 0, Sao Bento 1
Ituano 0, Santo Andre 0
Ponte Preta 1, Santos 2
Palmeiras vs. Red Bull Brasil 2300 GMT
|Saturday, Jan. 27
Corinthians vs. Sao Paulo 1900 GMT
Novorizontino vs. Sao Caetano 2100 GMT
|Sunday, Jan. 28
Bragantino vs. Palmeiras 1900 GMT
Sao Bento vs. Ponte Preta 1900 GMT
Santos vs. Ituano 2130 GMT
|Monday, Jan. 29
Santo Andre vs. Mirassol 1930 GMT
Red Bull Brasil vs. Atletico Linense 2130 GMT
Ferroviaria vs. Botafogo 2200 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Corinthians
|38
|21
|9
|8
|50
|30
|72
|Palmeiras
|38
|19
|6
|13
|61
|45
|63
|Santos
|38
|17
|12
|9
|42
|32
|63
|Gremio
|38
|18
|8
|12
|55
|36
|62
|Cruzeiro
|38
|15
|12
|11
|47
|39
|57
|Flamengo
|38
|15
|11
|12
|49
|38
|56
|Vasco Da Gama
|38
|15
|11
|12
|40
|47
|56
|Chapecoense
|38
|15
|9
|14
|47
|49
|54
|Atletico Mineiro
|38
|14
|12
|12
|52
|49
|54
|Botafogo
|38
|14
|11
|13
|45
|42
|53
|Atletico Paranaense
|38
|14
|9
|15
|45
|43
|51
|Bahia BA
|38
|13
|11
|14
|50
|48
|50
|Sao Paulo
|38
|13
|11
|14
|48
|49
|50
|Fluminense
|38
|11
|14
|13
|50
|53
|47
|Sport Recife
|38
|12
|9
|17
|46
|58
|45
|Vitoria
|38
|11
|10
|17
|50
|58
|43
|Coritiba
|38
|11
|10
|17
|42
|51
|43
|Avai
|38
|10
|13
|15
|29
|48
|43
|Ponte Preta
|38
|10
|9
|19
|37
|52
|39
|Atletico Goianiense
|38
|9
|9
|20
|38
|56
|36