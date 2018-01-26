  1. Home
2018/01/26 08:17
BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
Brazilian Football Standings
Paulista, Serie A1
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Corinthians 3 2 0 1 6 2 6
Bragantino 3 2 0 1 3 1 6
Ituano 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
Atletico Linense 3 1 0 2 1 5 3
Wednesday, Jan. 24

Atletico Linense 0, Sao Caetano 2

Botafogo 3, Novorizontino 1

Corinthians 2, Ferroviaria 1

Mirassol 0, Sao Paulo 2

Thursday, Jan. 25

Bragantino 0, Sao Bento 1

Ituano 0, Santo Andre 0

Ponte Preta 1, Santos 2

Palmeiras vs. Red Bull Brasil 2300 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 27

Corinthians vs. Sao Paulo 1900 GMT

Novorizontino vs. Sao Caetano 2100 GMT

Sunday, Jan. 28

Bragantino vs. Palmeiras 1900 GMT

Sao Bento vs. Ponte Preta 1900 GMT

Santos vs. Ituano 2130 GMT

Monday, Jan. 29

Santo Andre vs. Mirassol 1930 GMT

Red Bull Brasil vs. Atletico Linense 2130 GMT

Ferroviaria vs. Botafogo 2200 GMT

Brasileiro Serie A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Corinthians 38 21 9 8 50 30 72
Palmeiras 38 19 6 13 61 45 63
Santos 38 17 12 9 42 32 63
Gremio 38 18 8 12 55 36 62
Cruzeiro 38 15 12 11 47 39 57
Flamengo 38 15 11 12 49 38 56
Vasco Da Gama 38 15 11 12 40 47 56
Chapecoense 38 15 9 14 47 49 54
Atletico Mineiro 38 14 12 12 52 49 54
Botafogo 38 14 11 13 45 42 53
Atletico Paranaense 38 14 9 15 45 43 51
Bahia BA 38 13 11 14 50 48 50
Sao Paulo 38 13 11 14 48 49 50
Fluminense 38 11 14 13 50 53 47
Sport Recife 38 12 9 17 46 58 45
Vitoria 38 11 10 17 50 58 43
Coritiba 38 11 10 17 42 51 43
Avai 38 10 13 15 29 48 43
Ponte Preta 38 10 9 19 37 52 39
Atletico Goianiense 38 9 9 20 38 56 36