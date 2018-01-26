AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Jan. 26

thru 27, Taipei, Taiwan figure skating, Four Continents.

thru 28, Melbourne, Australia tennis, Australian Open.

thru 28, Johannesburg cricket, South Africa vs. India, 3rd test.

thru 28, Dubai, United Arab Emirates golf, European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic.

thru 28, San Diego golf, US PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open.

thru 28, Paradise Island, Bahamas golf, US LPGA Tour, Bahamas Classic.

thru 28, Lenzerheide, Switzerland Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

thru 28, Sydney rugby, world series, Sydney Sevens.

Adelaide, Australia cricket, Australia vs. England, 4th ODI.

SATURDAY, Jan. 27

thru 28, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

Mirpur, Bangladesh cricket, ODI tri-series final.

thru 28, Seefeld, Austria cross-country skiing, World Cup.

thru 28, Ljubno, Slovenia ski jumping, women's World Cup.

Daytona Beach, Florida auto racing, Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Riga, Latvia boxing, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis for Usyk's WBO and Briedis' WBC cruiserweight titles.

Inglewood, California boxing, Lucas Matthysse vs. Tewa Kiram for vacant WBA welterweight title; Jorge Linares vs. Mercito Gesta for Linares' WBA lightweight title.

SUNDAY, Jan. 28

Perth, Australia cricket, Australia vs. England, 5th ODI.

Mount Maunganui, New Zealand cricket, New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 3rd T20.

Zakopane, Poland ski jumping, men's World Cup.

Australia cycling, UCI WorldTour, Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

Tampa, Florida ice hockey, NHL All-Star Game.

MONDAY, Jan. 29

thru Feb. 4, St. Petersburg, Russia tennis, WTA, Ladies Trophy.

thru Feb. 4, Taipei City tennis, WTA, Taiwan Open.

TUESDAY, Jan. 30

Stockholm, Sweden Alpine skiing, men's and women's World Cup, city event.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 31

thru 4, Chittagong, Bangladesh cricket, Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, 1st test.

THURSDAY, Feb. 1

thru 4, Scottsdale, Arizona golf, PGA Tour, Phoenix Open.

thru 4, Panama City golf, PGA Web.com, Panama Championship.

thru 4, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia golf, European Tour, Maybank Championship.

FRIDAY, Feb. 2

thru 4, various sites Tennis, ATP, Davis Cup first round.

SATURDAY, Feb. 3

thru 4, Hakuba, Japan skiing, World Cup nordic combined.

thru 4, Feldberg, Germany snowboarding, World Cup, snowboardcross.

thru 4, Willingen, Germany ski jumping, World Cup.

thru 4, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany Alpine skiing, women's World Cup, downhill (2).

Sydney, Australia cricket, Australia vs. New Zealand, T20 tri-series, 1st match.

various sites rugby, Six Nations tournament, Wales vs. Scotland, France vs. Ireland

SUNDAY, Feb. 4

Centurion, South Africa cricket, South Africa vs. India, 2nd ODI.

Rome, Italy rugby, Six Nations, Italy vs. England.