WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Roger Federer takes on South Korean Hyeon Chung in the second men's semi-final at the Australian Open. The winner will face Marin Cilic in the final after the Croatian beat Britain's Kyle Edmund in straight sets. Federer is attempting to make the Australian Open final for the seventh time while Chung is hoping to qualify for his first grand slam final. By John Pye. Expect by 1100 GMT. 900 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — Russia announced a 169-strong team for the Winter Olympics on Thursday, without many of the country's top athletes. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 769 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--2026 WORLD CUP-MOROCCO

Instead of trying to exploit Donald Trump's unpopularity around the world, Morocco is working to distance itself from allegations of corruption as the African country goes head-to-head with North America to host the 2026 World Cup. By Rob Harris. SENT: 739 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-YEOVIL'S MOMENT

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United will take on Yeovil in a fourth-round mismatch in the FA Cup, and Alexis Sanchez could make his debut. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 672 words, photos.

SOC--FRANCE SPOTLIGHT-THAUVIN

PARIS — Arjen Robben's influence has traveled all the way from Germany to the south of France and landed at the twinkling feet of Marseille winger Florian Thauvin. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 660 words, photos.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-ZIDANE'S DOWNFALL

MADRID — Zinedine Zidane knows he is running out of time. The coach who captivated Real Madrid supporters by leading the team to a series of significant titles in his first head-coaching experience is now struggling to keep his job. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 531 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — With Philippe Coutinho making his debut and Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez adding to their scoring run, Barcelona advanced to the Copa del Rey semifinals for the eighth straight year on Thursday. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 335 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-LAZIO SURPRISE

MILAN — Lazio is doing its best to show the Serie A title battle is not a two-horse race. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 441 words, photos.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-BAYERN DOMINANCE

MUNICH — Bayern Munich's dominance could be hurting German soccer and also appears to be having a detrimental effect on the club's European aspirations. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 598 words, photos.

SOC--EUROPEAN SOCCER WEEKEND

What to watch in the leading soccer leagues in Europe this weekend. SENT: 685 words, photos.

SOC--MAN UNITED-MOURINHO

Jose Mourinho believes he is laying the foundations for a sustained period of success at Manchester United, and he now plans to stay even longer. By Rob Harris. SENT: 338 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--LAZIO-ANTI-SEMITISM. Lazio fined 50,000 euros for Anne Frank stickers. SENT: 172 words.

CRICKET:

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-INDIA

JOHANNESBURG — India's Jasprit Bumrah took a maiden five-wicket haul and only a Hashim Amla half-century gave South Africa parity in the third and final test on Thursday. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 640 words, photos.

GOLF:

GLF--FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods brought big crowds back to golf, and he even produced a few big roars on his way to an even-par 72 in the Farmers Insurance Open in his return to the PGA Tour. SENT: 267 words, photos. Will be updated.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Brooke Henderson shot a bogey-free 5-under 68 in windy conditions Thursday to take the first-round lead in the season-opening Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic. SENT: 165 words, photos.

GLF--DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Jamie Donaldson flirted with the European Tour's first-ever 59 before settling for a 10-under 62 Thursday in the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic. SENT: 279 words, photos.

OLYMPICS:

OLY--FIG--AMPLITUDE OVER ARTISTRY

Patrick Chan remembers just about everything from his Olympic debut eight years ago in Vancouver, including the controversy that erupted when Evan Lysacek won the gold medal. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 778 words, photos.

OLY--SKI-GERMAN HOPES

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — The German ski team's hopes of Olympic success have been buoyed by the emergence of Thomas Dressen and return to form of Viktoria Rebensburg. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 510 words, photos.

RUGBY:

RGU--SIX NATIONS-ITALY SQUAD

ROME — More than a third of Italy's squad for its first two Six Nations matches has never played in the tournament. SENT: 264 words.

Also:

— SKI--WCUP-MEN'S DOWNHILL TRAINING. Innerhofer fastest in 1st practice for World Cup downhill. SENT: 101 words.

Other Stories:

— RAC--BRITAIN-WRONG RUNNERS. Racing trainer charged after running wrong horses in races. SENT: 223 words.

— CAR--IMSA-ROLEX 24-ALONSO. Alonso's team suffers setback after crash in Rolex practice. By Jenna Fryer. SENT: 784 words, photos.

