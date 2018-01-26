Colorado welcomes outdoor trade show with signals on climate

Snowboards are on display at the Mervin Made booth at the opening of the Outdoor Retailers and Snow Show in the Colorado Convention Center, Thursday,
Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, center, speaks to reporters at the opening of the Outdoor Retailers and Snow Show in the Colorado Convention Center,
Lange ski boots line a display wall in the company's booth at the opening of the Outdoor Retailers and Snow Show in the Colorado Convention Center, Th
Retailers look at the display of clothing at the opening of the Outdoor Retailers and Snow Show in the Colorado Convention Center, Thursday, Jan. 25,
Helmut Fricker, of Vail, Colo., holds his alphorn after playing it at the opening of the Outdoor Retailers and Snow Show in the Colorado Convention Ce
DENVER (AP) — Colorado is welcoming this year's Outdoor Retailer and Snow Show, a multimillion-dollar gathering of outdoor industry brands and retailers.
The show debuted Thursday in Denver after a high-profile departure from its longtime home in Salt Lake City in a dispute over preserving public lands.
Organizers have criticized President Donald Trump's decision to drastically shrink two national monuments in Utah. Some Utah political leaders backed that move.
Outdoor industry leaders insist that preserving public lands is vital to their trade.