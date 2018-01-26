Taliban with Pakistan links put on US terror blacklist

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has designated as terrorists six individuals accused of supporting the Taliban and Haqqani network in Afghanistan, and is stressing their links to Pakistan.

They include senior members of the former Taliban government in Afghanistan, including former central bank governor Abdul Samad Sani, and others said to have provided financing and weapons for militants involved in attacks on U.S.-led coalition forces.

Senior Treasury Department official Sigal Mandelker says the sanctions imposed Thursday support President Donald Trump's strategy in South Asia. That policy is intended to turn around the 17-year war in Afghanistan.

Mandelker says Pakistan must work with the U.S. to deny the militants sanctuary and to aggressively target their fundraising.

Those blacklisted are forbidden to hold U.S. property and U.S. persons are prohibited from dealing with them.