Rights groups condemn video purported to show Libya killings

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — International rights groups have condemned a video that went viral on social media purportedly showing a man shooting and killing 10 people at close range, in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi.

Thursday's statement by Human Rights Watch says the killings shown in the video would "constitute war crimes." Amnesty International says such slayings are a consequence of "the rampant impunity that exists in Libya."

The video shows the shooter, in military uniform, standing before 10 blindfolded people in blue jumpsuits and opening fire with a machine gun.

The U.N. mission in Libya and Amnesty say the shooter appears to be Libyan commander Mahmoud al-Warfalli, wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

Libya descended into chaos after the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moammar Gadhafi.