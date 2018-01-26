Macedonian mother and 4 children die in house fire

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonian police say a 38-year-old mother and her four children, ages 6 to 14, died in their sleep during a house fire in the northwestern town of Tetovo.

The fire broke out early Thursday on the first floor of the building some 55 kilometers (34 miles) west of Skopje, the capital, and caused the roof to collapse on the sleeping family.

Firefighters who reached the scene were unable to pull out the victims in time.

The fire spread to another three neighboring houses, but nobody else was injured. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.