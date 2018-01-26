Universities that won't take funding from anti-smoking group

Public health schools at 17 universities in the U.S. and Canada say they won't accept research money from the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World because of its ties to the tobacco industry. The foundation was created in September with nearly $1 billion from the Philip Morris tobacco company but says it won't be influenced by the industry. These are the schools that signed a letter opposing the group:

— University of Alberta

— University of Colorado

— Florida International University

— Harvard University

— University of Illinois-Chicago

— Indiana University

— Johns Hopkins University

— University of Kentucky

— Loma Linda University

— University of Maryland

— University of Minnesota

— Ohio State University

— Rutgers University

— University of South Carolina

— Tulane University

— West Virginia University

— University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee