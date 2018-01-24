  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/01/24 23:05
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 24 21 2 1 70 18 65
Man United 24 16 5 3 49 16 53
Chelsea 24 15 5 4 45 16 50
Liverpool 24 13 8 3 54 29 47
Tottenham 24 13 6 5 47 22 45
Arsenal 24 12 6 6 45 31 42
Leicester 24 9 7 8 36 32 34
Burnley 24 9 7 8 19 21 34
Everton 24 7 7 10 26 39 28
Watford 24 7 5 12 33 44 26
West Ham 24 6 8 10 30 42 26
Bournemouth 24 6 7 11 25 36 25
Crystal Palace 24 6 7 11 22 37 25
Huddersfield 24 6 6 12 19 41 24
Newcastle 24 6 5 13 22 34 23
Brighton 24 5 8 11 17 33 23
Stoke 24 6 5 13 25 50 23
Southampton 24 4 10 10 24 35 22
West Brom 24 3 11 10 19 31 20
Swansea 24 5 5 14 15 35 20
Tuesday, Jan. 30

Swansea vs. Arsenal 1945 GMT

West Ham vs. Crystal Palace 1945 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Liverpool 2000 GMT

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Southampton vs. Brighton 1945 GMT

Everton vs. Leicester 1945 GMT

Newcastle vs. Burnley 1945 GMT

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth 1945 GMT

Man City vs. West Brom 2000 GMT

Tottenham vs. Man United 2000 GMT

Stoke vs. Watford 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 28 19 5 4 50 22 62
Derby 28 15 8 5 44 23 53
Cardiff 28 15 6 7 40 25 51
Aston Villa 28 14 8 6 42 25 50
Bristol City 28 13 9 6 40 32 48
Sheffield United 28 14 4 10 42 32 46
Fulham 28 12 9 7 46 34 45
Middlesbrough 28 13 5 10 38 27 44
Brentford 28 11 10 7 42 35 43
Leeds 28 13 4 11 40 33 43
Preston 28 10 12 6 32 28 42
Ipswich 28 12 4 12 41 40 40
Norwich 28 10 7 11 28 33 37
Nottingham Forest 28 11 2 15 35 43 35
Millwall 28 8 10 10 33 33 34
QPR 28 8 9 11 31 40 33
Sheffield Wednesday 28 7 11 10 30 34 32
Reading 28 7 8 13 30 36 29
Barnsley 28 6 9 13 28 40 27
Bolton 28 6 8 14 26 46 26
Hull 28 5 10 13 39 45 25
Sunderland 28 5 10 13 30 47 25
Birmingham 28 6 6 16 16 39 24
Burton Albion 28 6 6 16 21 52 24
Saturday, Jan. 27

Hull vs. Leeds ppd.

Millwall vs. Derby ppd.

Barnsley vs. Fulham 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Bolton ppd.

Ipswich vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Norwich 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday ppd.

Birmingham vs. Sunderland ppd.

Bristol City vs. QPR 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Preston ppd.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Birmingham vs. Sunderland 1945 GMT

Millwall vs. Derby 1945 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Preston 1945 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa 1945 GMT

Hull vs. Leeds 1945 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Reading 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 27 18 6 3 53 13 60
Blackburn 27 16 7 4 50 25 55
Shrewsbury 27 16 7 4 36 20 55
Scunthorpe 29 14 9 6 40 27 51
Bradford 29 15 3 11 44 41 48
Rotherham 29 14 5 10 48 36 47
Charlton 28 13 7 8 37 33 46
Peterborough 28 12 7 9 46 37 43
Portsmouth 28 13 3 12 34 32 42
Oxford United 29 10 8 11 44 43 38
Doncaster 29 9 10 10 33 32 37
Gillingham 28 9 10 9 32 31 37
Fleetwood Town 28 10 6 12 39 43 36
Bristol Rovers 28 11 3 14 39 44 36
Plymouth 29 9 8 12 31 38 35
Walsall 27 8 9 10 34 38 33
Blackpool 29 8 9 12 34 40 33
Northampton 29 9 5 15 27 49 32
AFC Wimbledon 27 8 7 12 24 31 31
Southend 28 8 7 13 32 47 31
Milton Keynes Dons 28 7 9 12 29 40 30
Oldham 29 7 8 14 40 53 29
Rochdale 26 4 10 12 26 37 22
Bury 28 5 5 18 21 43 20
Tuesday, Jan. 23

Rotherham 2, Bradford 0

Shrewsbury vs. Charlton ppd.

Scunthorpe 1, Doncaster 1

Saturday, Jan. 27

Wigan vs. Oxford United ppd.

Oldham vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Peterborough ppd.

Southend vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rotherham ppd.

Portsmouth vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Gillingham vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Rochdale vs. Wigan 1945 GMT

Blackburn vs. Walsall 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 28 17 6 5 63 27 57
Notts County 29 14 9 6 48 32 51
Accrington Stanley 27 15 4 8 47 32 49
Wycombe 28 14 7 7 52 38 49
Exeter 27 15 3 9 38 33 48
Coventry 28 14 5 9 31 20 47
Mansfield Town 28 12 11 5 41 31 47
Newport County 29 12 10 7 40 33 46
Lincoln City 28 12 9 7 38 27 45
Swindon 27 14 2 11 40 37 44
Colchester 29 11 9 9 38 35 42
Crawley Town 29 11 6 12 30 34 39
Carlisle 28 10 8 10 38 37 38
Cambridge United 28 10 8 10 27 36 38
Stevenage 28 9 8 11 37 40 35
Grimsby Town 29 9 8 12 28 39 35
Cheltenham 29 9 7 13 39 44 34
Port Vale 29 9 5 15 32 39 32
Morecambe 29 7 9 13 28 39 30
Crewe 28 9 2 17 31 45 29
Yeovil 28 7 7 14 38 50 28
Chesterfield 29 7 6 16 30 52 27
Forest Green 28 7 5 16 31 50 26
Barnet 28 5 6 17 27 42 21
Tuesday, Jan. 23

Newport County 1, Morecambe 1

Notts County 1, Crawley Town 2

Saturday, Jan. 27

Lincoln City vs. Newport County ppd.

Grimsby Town vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Notts County ppd.

Wycombe vs. Coventry ppd.

Morecambe vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Yeovil ppd.

Carlisle vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Stevenage vs. Swindon 1945 GMT

Coventry vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT

Luton Town vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT

Yeovil vs. Grimsby Town 1945 GMT