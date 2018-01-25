Man captured in Jamaica after 13 years on run from Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of trying to sell more than 25 pounds of marijuana in New Jersey has been captured in Jamaica after more than 13 years on the run.

Law enforcement arrested 48-year-old Davey Scott in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday. Scott was working as a disc jockey and was known as "DJ Tallman."

Authorities say Scott tried to sell the marijuana to an undercover agent with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office narcotics task force in 2001 and he struck a detective with his vehicle while trying to flee. He failed to make a court appearance in 2004.

He's charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, aggravated assault on a police officer and hindering apprehension.

He remains held in Jamaica pending extradition.