South Africa vs. India 3rd test scoreboard

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Scoreboard Thursday at tea on Day 2 of the third test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers:

India 1st Innings

Murali Vijay c de Kock b Rabada 8

KL Rahul c de Kock b Philander 0

Cheteshwar Pujara c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 50

Virat Kohli c de Villiers b Ngidi 54

Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Morkel 9

Parthiv Patel c de Kock b Morkel 2

Hardik Pandya c de Kock b Phehlukwayo 0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Phehlukwayo b Rabada 30

Mohammed Shami c Rabada b Philander 8

Ishant Sharma c du Plessis b Rabada 0

Jasprit Bumrah not out 0

Extras: (11b, 7lb, 2nb, 6w) 26

TOTAL: (all out) 187

Overs: 77.

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-13, 3-97, 4-113, 5-144, 6-144, 7-144, 8-163, 9-166, 10-187.

Bowling: Morne Morkel 17-5-47-2 (1w, 1nb), Vernon Philander 19-10-31-2 (1nb), Kagiso Rabada 19-7-39-3 (1w), Lungi Ngidi 15-7-27-1, Andile Phehlukwayo 7-1-25-2.

South Africa 1st Innings (Overnight: 6-1)

Dean Elgar c Patel b Kumar 4

Aiden Markram c Patel b Kumar 2

Kagiso Rabada c Rahane b Sharma 30

Hashim Amla not out 54

AB de Villiers b Kumar 5

Faf du Plessis b Bumrah 8

Quinton de Kock c Patel b Bumrah 8

Vernon Philander not out 13

Extras: (12lb, 7w) 19

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 143

Overs: 54.

Still to bat: Andile Phehlukwayo, Morne Morkel, Lungi Ngidi.

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-16, 3-80, 4-92, 5-107, 6-125.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 17-9-34-3 (1w), Jasprit Bumrah 14-2-37-2, Ishant Sharma 13-2-28-1, Mohammed Shami 8-0-29-0 (2w), Hardik Pandya 2-0-3-0.

Toss: India.

Series: South Africa leads three-test series 2-0.

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Aleem Dar, Pakistan.

TV Umpire: Michael Gough, England. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.