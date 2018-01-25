Taiwanese skater Amy Lin wishes to set personal best at Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwanese skater Amy Lin achieved 51.14 points in the Ladies Short Program at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2018 in Taipei on Thursday and ranked No. 15 in the category. She said she was satisfied with her performance but wished to do better in the Free Skating and set a new personal best in the end.

The ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships took place at the Taipei Arena, and the competitions on the first day include the Short Dance, Pairs Short Program and Ladies Short Program.

The championships are the last major figure skating competitions before the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games and attracted nearly 20 winter Olympic athletes (teams) to participate.



Lin said she was happy with her first Triple Lutz jump as it’s the motion that she wanted to execute well the most.

Lin’s best Short Program performance came in the 2016 World Figure Skating Championships when she got 57.50 points, and her best Free Skating tally is the 107.73 points she registered in the 2016 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. The best overall score is the 155.61 points she achieved also in the 2016 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.



In the Pairs Short Program, the North Korean duo Ryom Tae-ok and Kim Ju-sik ranked No. 4 with 65.25 points and American duo Ashley Cain and Timothy Leduc occupied the No. 1 position with 66.76 points.

The North Korean duo Ryom Tae-ok and Kim Ju-sik (photo from CNA)

The American duo Ashley Cain and Timothy Leduc (Photo from CNA)