Amid quest for Amazon, Atlanta studies giant office complex

ATLANTA (AP) — As Atlanta vies to entice Amazon to build its second headquarters in the South's corporate capital, details of a massive proposed development are coming into view from public records:

A $5 billion project downtown would have 9.3 million square feet (87 million square meters) of office space. That's more than three times the amount in New York City's Empire State Building.

A Los Angeles-based development firm plans to present its proposal Thursday in Atlanta.

Public documents filed by the group don't mention Amazon, but specifications of its proposed project are in line with the retail giant's requirements.

Most of the 20 finalists for the Amazon project are keeping details of their pitches secret, but Boston has gone public with a massive development proposal on the scale of the Atlanta project.