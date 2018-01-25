Pakistan officials probing suspect's possible porn ring ties

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials have opened an investigation into whether a suspect arrested in the slaying of eight girls was linked to an international child-porn ring.

Thursday's development came days after suspect Mohammad Imran was arrested in connection with the rape and killing of a 7-year-old girl. Zainab Ansari was assaulted and her body thrown in a garbage dump in the city of Kasur early this month.

Pakistan's chief justice Thursday sought a report from investigators after TV journalist Shahid Masood in his program claimed Imran had 37 bank accounts and could be part of a gang that supplied porn videos of children to an international network.