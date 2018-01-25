Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 25, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Turning sunny;89;78;A morning shower;89;78;S;8;76%;66%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;75;59;Sunny and beautiful;78;61;N;4;64%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;A little p.m. rain;53;43;Periods of rain;50;40;WNW;8;89%;92%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;69;52;A shower or two;56;45;WNW;15;62%;80%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. shower or two;49;39;Cloudy;47;37;WSW;8;93%;26%;0

Anchorage, United States;Some sun, very cold;1;-3;Not as cold;17;10;NNE;8;69%;13%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;57;36;Becoming cloudy;51;30;E;5;55%;57%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;-14;-37;Cloudy and very cold;-20;-33;NE;9;94%;18%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning t-storm;91;77;A shower or t-storm;92;76;ENE;6;78%;73%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, chilly;49;37;Periods of sun;52;38;NNE;7;63%;5%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Areas of low clouds;79;69;A shower in the p.m.;81;68;W;5;73%;59%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;72;48;Plenty of sunshine;66;45;W;9;48%;27%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;91;76;Showers, some heavy;86;74;ESE;4;77%;78%;4

Bangalore, India;Turning sunny, nice;84;60;Partly sunny, nice;84;59;ESE;5;44%;1%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of showers;89;76;A shower in places;90;77;SSW;5;71%;56%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly cloudy;61;48;Cooler;51;45;W;13;73%;72%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cold;27;12;Partly sunny, cold;27;14;SSE;6;15%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;46;29;Partly sunny;47;28;SE;8;51%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;52;43;A thick cloud cover;47;39;WNW;4;81%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;70;47;Sun and clouds;70;49;ESE;6;66%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;65;A heavy a.m. t-storm;80;62;NNW;8;68%;78%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;More clouds than sun;41;33;Partly sunny;41;35;ENE;6;92%;34%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;48;39;Cloudy;47;36;W;4;78%;25%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, chilly;33;15;Mostly sunny;34;18;ENE;6;70%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Variable cloudiness;38;29;Periods of sun;43;26;E;5;78%;36%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;76;69;Mostly sunny;83;72;ENE;10;50%;30%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;87;65;A p.m. t-storm;89;65;NE;4;39%;63%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but cold;33;13;Cold with sunshine;31;15;NW;10;40%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;A p.m. shower or two;63;52;Clouds and sun;59;53;W;16;48%;28%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;75;63;Partly sunny;78;65;SSE;18;66%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;81;65;Mostly sunny;78;64;ENE;3;66%;30%;8

Chennai, India;Clearing;90;71;Partly sunny;87;71;ENE;5;63%;0%;4

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, milder;43;36;Not as cool;53;38;SSW;21;54%;55%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine, pleasant;90;71;Some sun, pleasant;88;72;NNE;9;61%;13%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;43;37;A thick cloud cover;41;33;W;5;87%;28%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;79;65;Clouds and sun, nice;77;64;NNE;12;52%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;67;50;A shower in spots;62;56;SSE;11;70%;87%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;Clouds and sun;88;75;NE;10;74%;23%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;61;45;Hazy sun;71;44;NNW;5;68%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;59;27;Partly sunny, cooler;42;21;S;10;30%;10%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;80;55;Hazy sunshine;80;54;NNW;6;55%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;77;W;7;80%;78%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;46;34;Partly sunny;45;42;SSW;11;87%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, mild;56;34;Clouds and sun, mild;52;34;NNE;6;31%;44%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;62;47;Plenty of sun;57;48;W;15;66%;9%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;81;68;Rain in the morning;70;61;NNE;10;92%;86%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;83;59;Partly sunny, nice;83;58;NE;5;38%;9%;12

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;78;70;Partly sunny, breezy;76;70;E;16;66%;55%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, windy;41;34;Cloudy;36;30;SW;12;92%;61%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;90;75;A shower in the p.m.;90;76;SSE;5;76%;67%;4

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;73;60;Mostly sunny;68;59;E;9;67%;21%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;84;70;Partly sunny;84;70;N;3;60%;32%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, pleasant;87;58;Nice with some sun;85;58;ENE;5;32%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;64;39;Hazy sun;68;40;NNE;5;52%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Chilly with some sun;42;36;An afternoon shower;40;35;NE;9;63%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;86;78;Cloudy with showers;85;77;WSW;11;80%;90%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;80;67;Mostly cloudy;79;63;N;12;46%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;79;59;A t-storm in spots;76;60;N;8;72%;60%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;51;24;Sunny and mild;54;23;WNW;5;25%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;81;55;Hazy sunshine;82;56;WNW;3;50%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;36;Mostly sunny;63;35;WNW;4;54%;27%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;84;58;Breezy with some sun;82;55;N;17;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;28;15;Clouds and sun, cold;22;16;SSE;7;63%;1%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;87;75;A shower or two;85;74;NE;6;64%;78%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;73;SW;5;76%;80%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;81;55;Hazy sunshine;80;55;NNE;5;52%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;N;3;79%;89%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;42;A t-storm in spots;56;42;NNE;6;66%;70%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;90;75;A shower in places;90;75;SSW;5;73%;53%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;77;68;Clouds and sun, nice;75;68;SSE;7;78%;43%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;55;47;Periods of sun;56;46;N;11;63%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;50;38;Clouds and sunshine;45;37;WSW;8;80%;18%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;64;46;Mostly sunny;67;48;NNE;4;41%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;88;77;A shower or two;86;76;SSW;6;76%;72%;12

Madrid, Spain;Showers around;49;37;Clouds and sun;49;37;NNW;9;53%;44%;3

Male, Maldives;Variable clouds;87;80;Mostly cloudy;88;78;NNE;9;67%;4%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;84;73;A morning shower;86;75;ESE;5;76%;68%;4

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;88;76;Showers around;89;76;ENE;5;70%;78%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;87;67;A t-storm in spots;90;68;E;7;62%;59%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;66;43;An afternoon shower;68;46;ENE;4;53%;64%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;73;67;Partly sunny, windy;72;68;ENE;17;64%;43%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;36;26;Partly sunny;30;23;S;9;79%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;86;74;Mostly sunny, nice;86;75;ENE;13;63%;0%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, nice;72;63;Mostly sunny;82;66;NE;9;50%;16%;11

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sun;14;4;Not as cold;21;16;SE;1;62%;2%;2

Moscow, Russia;Some sun;20;17;Cloudy;24;15;SSW;9;69%;50%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine and nice;88;70;Hazy sunshine;88;71;N;6;36%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;84;57;A t-storm in spots;81;59;NNE;7;52%;53%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;34;23;Plenty of sunshine;40;32;S;6;32%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower or two;50;42;Showers around;54;44;WNW;7;84%;82%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, frigid;-16;-28;Sunshine and frigid;-17;-28;NNE;6;81%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds, cold;38;31;A few flurries;38;27;NNW;11;54%;57%;2

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;40;28;Snow showers;33;18;NNW;4;78%;60%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;13;4;Not as cold;24;15;ESE;8;63%;15%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;76;A t-storm or two;84;78;NE;8;83%;85%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;89;77;An afternoon shower;90;76;NNW;10;68%;66%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;More clouds than sun;86;73;A shower or two;85;72;ENE;7;77%;60%;6

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;48;38;Partly sunny;48;36;NW;5;67%;26%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;90;65;Plenty of sunshine;84;67;S;12;54%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;92;75;Clouds and sun, nice;89;76;SSW;4;66%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;90;74;Spotty showers;87;74;N;11;81%;91%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;71;Partly sunny;86;69;ENE;5;53%;10%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;More clouds than sun;51;33;Spotty showers;42;33;NE;5;79%;76%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and very cold;18;-7;Sunny, but very cold;13;-7;NW;9;25%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;70;52;Some sun, a shower;70;53;WSW;8;54%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;61;48;Mostly sunny;57;42;E;7;66%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;86;77;A shower or two;86;77;ENE;8;68%;66%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Lots of sun, chilly;30;24;Snow showers;40;35;SSW;10;73%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;41;34;Bit of rain, snow;37;33;S;5;98%;81%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NW;6;77%;66%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, warm;81;61;Partly sunny;80;57;NE;6;21%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;59;41;A shower;59;45;E;8;71%;76%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and snow;42;37;Remaining cloudy;38;34;SSW;9;69%;62%;0

San Francisco, United States;Spotty showers;54;43;Periods of sun, cool;53;44;NNW;6;74%;7%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;79;64;An afternoon shower;79;64;ENE;11;65%;64%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;73;A shower or two;81;74;ENE;14;72%;75%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;77;63;Clouds and sun, nice;77;62;N;9;66%;17%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;78;41;Sunny and pleasant;78;39;ESE;5;22%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;85;56;Sunshine and nice;84;56;SW;6;47%;9%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;80;70;Nice with some sun;79;71;N;12;73%;38%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;52;41;Periods of sun;54;37;N;9;72%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;A little rain;45;39;Spotty showers;45;41;ESE;9;76%;92%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Very cold;18;2;Sunny, but frigid;16;-1;NNW;5;21%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Showers of rain/snow;36;32;A bit of a.m. snow;36;32;NNE;13;61%;84%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A t-storm in spots;88;78;N;8;80%;66%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;36;17;Mostly sunny;40;19;SE;6;74%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with sunshine;82;73;A shower or two;83;74;ENE;10;72%;74%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;45;34;Cloudy;38;30;SW;7;85%;30%;0

Sydney, Australia;Variable cloudiness;83;75;Variable cloudiness;84;75;ENE;14;70%;44%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;72;60;Rain and drizzle;63;58;ENE;12;75%;64%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rather cloudy;42;35;Cloudy;39;33;SW;8;87%;57%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;50;23;Abundant sunshine;36;15;S;6;58%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;39;32;A bit of snow;38;31;ESE;5;87%;90%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and mild;57;43;Showers around;54;42;NNE;5;37%;67%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Heavy showers;60;48;Heavy thunderstorms;56;50;WSW;17;68%;94%;1

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;57;33;Mostly sunny;57;34;E;3;61%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;22;Mostly sunny, cold;39;26;NNW;8;48%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;28;23;Partly sunny;39;34;SW;10;66%;8%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;64;46;Sunshine;65;49;SSE;3;49%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;69;49;Clouds and sun;67;51;NW;7;61%;26%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-10;-36;Mostly sunny;-12;-36;NNW;6;91%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds, rain;41;35;Snow and rain;41;36;ENE;5;66%;92%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;43;33;Cloudy;42;34;NNW;3;80%;25%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;84;68;Mostly sunny and hot;92;69;E;6;48%;21%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;36;32;Cloudy;34;29;S;11;82%;67%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;44;30;Partly sunny;39;32;SSW;7;86%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, humid;78;67;A shower in the a.m.;73;66;SE;16;82%;66%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;93;67;Mostly sunny;92;68;SW;4;52%;8%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;48;32;Rain and snow shower;42;30;NE;3;63%;79%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit