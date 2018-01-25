Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Turning sunny;32;25;A morning shower;32;25;S;13;76%;66%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;24;15;Sunny and beautiful;25;16;N;7;64%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;A little p.m. rain;11;6;Periods of rain;10;5;WNW;13;89%;92%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;21;11;A shower or two;13;7;WNW;25;62%;80%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A p.m. shower or two;9;4;Cloudy;8;3;WSW;13;93%;26%;0

Anchorage, United States;Some sun, very cold;-17;-19;Not as cold;-8;-12;NNE;13;69%;13%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;14;2;Becoming cloudy;11;-1;E;8;55%;57%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;-25;-38;Cloudy and very cold;-29;-36;NE;15;94%;18%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A morning t-storm;33;25;A shower or t-storm;33;24;ENE;9;78%;73%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, chilly;9;3;Periods of sun;11;3;NNE;12;63%;5%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Areas of low clouds;26;21;A shower in the p.m.;27;20;W;8;73%;59%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;22;9;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;W;15;48%;27%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Showers, some heavy;30;23;ESE;7;77%;78%;4

Bangalore, India;Turning sunny, nice;29;16;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;ESE;9;44%;1%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of showers;31;25;A shower in places;32;25;SSW;8;71%;56%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly cloudy;16;9;Cooler;11;7;W;21;73%;72%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-11;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-10;SSE;9;15%;2%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;8;-2;Partly sunny;8;-2;SE;13;51%;1%;2

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;11;6;A thick cloud cover;8;4;WNW;6;81%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;21;8;Sun and clouds;21;9;ESE;9;66%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;18;A heavy a.m. t-storm;27;17;NNW;13;68%;78%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;More clouds than sun;5;1;Partly sunny;5;1;ENE;10;92%;34%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;9;4;Cloudy;8;2;W;6;78%;25%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, chilly;1;-9;Mostly sunny;1;-8;ENE;9;70%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Variable cloudiness;3;-2;Periods of sun;6;-3;E;8;78%;36%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;Mostly sunny;28;22;ENE;17;50%;30%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;30;18;A p.m. t-storm;32;18;NE;7;39%;63%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but cold;1;-11;Cold with sunshine;0;-9;NW;16;40%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;A p.m. shower or two;17;11;Clouds and sun;15;12;W;26;48%;28%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;Partly sunny;25;18;SSE;29;66%;1%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;27;18;Mostly sunny;25;18;ENE;5;66%;30%;8

Chennai, India;Clearing;32;21;Partly sunny;31;21;ENE;8;63%;0%;4

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, milder;6;2;Not as cool;12;4;SSW;34;54%;55%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine, pleasant;32;22;Some sun, pleasant;31;22;NNE;14;61%;13%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;6;3;A thick cloud cover;5;1;W;8;87%;28%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;NNE;19;52%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;19;10;A shower in spots;16;13;SSE;17;70%;87%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;Clouds and sun;31;24;NE;17;74%;23%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;16;7;Hazy sun;22;7;NNW;8;68%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;15;-3;Partly sunny, cooler;5;-6;S;17;30%;10%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;Hazy sunshine;27;12;NNW;9;55%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;W;11;80%;78%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;8;1;Partly sunny;7;6;SSW;18;87%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, mild;13;1;Clouds and sun, mild;11;1;NNE;10;31%;44%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;17;8;Plenty of sun;14;9;W;25;66%;9%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;27;20;Rain in the morning;21;16;NNE;16;92%;86%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;NE;9;38%;9%;12

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;25;21;Partly sunny, breezy;25;21;E;26;66%;55%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, windy;5;1;Cloudy;2;-1;SW;19;92%;61%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;SSE;8;76%;67%;4

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;23;16;Mostly sunny;20;15;E;14;67%;21%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;29;21;Partly sunny;29;21;N;5;60%;32%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, pleasant;31;14;Nice with some sun;29;14;ENE;8;32%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;18;4;Hazy sun;20;5;NNE;8;52%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Chilly with some sun;5;2;An afternoon shower;4;1;NE;15;63%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;30;25;Cloudy with showers;30;25;WSW;18;80%;90%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;27;19;Mostly cloudy;26;17;N;19;46%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;26;15;A t-storm in spots;24;15;N;12;72%;60%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;10;-5;Sunny and mild;12;-5;WNW;7;25%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;27;13;Hazy sunshine;28;13;WNW;5;50%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;2;Mostly sunny;17;2;WNW;7;54%;27%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;Breezy with some sun;28;13;N;28;22%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;-2;-9;Clouds and sun, cold;-5;-9;SSE;11;63%;1%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;31;24;A shower or two;29;24;NE;9;64%;78%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;SW;8;76%;80%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;27;13;Hazy sunshine;27;13;NNE;9;52%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;N;6;79%;89%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;6;A t-storm in spots;14;6;NNE;10;66%;70%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;32;24;A shower in places;32;24;SSW;8;73%;53%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;25;20;Clouds and sun, nice;24;20;SSE;12;78%;43%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;13;8;Periods of sun;14;8;N;18;63%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;10;3;Clouds and sunshine;7;3;WSW;13;80%;18%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;18;8;Mostly sunny;19;9;NNE;7;41%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;31;25;A shower or two;30;25;SSW;10;76%;72%;12

Madrid, Spain;Showers around;9;3;Clouds and sun;10;3;NNW;15;53%;44%;3

Male, Maldives;Variable clouds;30;27;Mostly cloudy;31;25;NNE;14;67%;4%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;29;23;A morning shower;30;24;ESE;9;76%;68%;4

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;31;24;Showers around;32;25;ENE;8;70%;78%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;31;20;A t-storm in spots;32;20;E;12;62%;59%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;19;6;An afternoon shower;20;8;ENE;7;53%;64%;6

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;23;19;Partly sunny, windy;22;20;ENE;28;64%;43%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;Partly sunny;-1;-5;S;15;79%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;ENE;20;63%;0%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, nice;22;17;Mostly sunny;28;19;NE;14;50%;16%;11

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sun;-10;-16;Not as cold;-6;-9;SE;2;62%;2%;2

Moscow, Russia;Some sun;-7;-8;Cloudy;-4;-10;SSW;15;69%;50%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine and nice;31;21;Hazy sunshine;31;21;N;10;36%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;29;14;A t-storm in spots;27;15;NNE;12;52%;53%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;1;-5;Plenty of sunshine;4;0;S;10;32%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower or two;10;6;Showers around;12;6;WNW;11;84%;82%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, frigid;-27;-33;Sunshine and frigid;-27;-33;NNE;9;81%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds, cold;3;-1;A few flurries;3;-3;NNW;18;54%;57%;2

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;4;-2;Snow showers;1;-8;NNW;7;78%;60%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;-11;-16;Not as cold;-4;-9;ESE;12;63%;15%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;A t-storm or two;29;25;NE;13;83%;85%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;25;An afternoon shower;32;24;NNW;16;68%;66%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;More clouds than sun;30;23;A shower or two;29;22;ENE;12;77%;60%;6

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;9;3;Partly sunny;9;2;NW;9;67%;26%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;32;18;Plenty of sunshine;29;19;S;20;54%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;34;24;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;SSW;6;66%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;23;Spotty showers;31;23;N;18;81%;91%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;30;21;ENE;8;53%;10%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;More clouds than sun;10;0;Spotty showers;6;0;NE;8;79%;76%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and very cold;-8;-21;Sunny, but very cold;-10;-22;NW;14;25%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Some sun, a shower;21;12;WSW;13;54%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;16;9;Mostly sunny;14;6;E;12;66%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;ENE;12;68%;66%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Lots of sun, chilly;-1;-5;Snow showers;4;2;SSW;17;73%;87%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;5;1;Bit of rain, snow;3;0;S;9;98%;81%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NW;9;77%;66%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, warm;27;16;Partly sunny;26;14;NE;9;21%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;15;5;A shower;15;7;E;13;71%;76%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and snow;5;3;Remaining cloudy;3;1;SSW;14;69%;62%;0

San Francisco, United States;Spotty showers;12;6;Periods of sun, cool;12;7;NNW;9;74%;7%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;18;An afternoon shower;26;18;ENE;18;65%;64%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;23;A shower or two;27;23;ENE;23;72%;75%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;25;17;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;N;14;66%;17%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;25;5;Sunny and pleasant;26;4;ESE;8;22%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;29;13;Sunshine and nice;29;13;SW;10;47%;9%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;27;21;Nice with some sun;26;21;N;19;73%;38%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;11;5;Periods of sun;12;3;N;14;72%;1%;3

Seattle, United States;A little rain;7;4;Spotty showers;7;5;ESE;14;76%;92%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Very cold;-8;-17;Sunny, but frigid;-9;-18;NNW;8;21%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Showers of rain/snow;2;0;A bit of a.m. snow;2;0;NNE;20;61%;84%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;N;13;80%;66%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;2;-8;Mostly sunny;4;-7;SE;9;74%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with sunshine;28;23;A shower or two;28;24;ENE;16;72%;74%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;7;1;Cloudy;4;-1;SW;12;85%;30%;0

Sydney, Australia;Variable cloudiness;28;24;Variable cloudiness;29;24;ENE;22;70%;44%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;22;16;Rain and drizzle;17;14;ENE;20;75%;64%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rather cloudy;5;2;Cloudy;4;1;SW;13;87%;57%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;10;-5;Abundant sunshine;2;-9;S;10;58%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;4;0;A bit of snow;3;0;ESE;8;87%;90%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and mild;14;6;Showers around;12;6;NNE;9;37%;67%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Heavy showers;15;9;Heavy thunderstorms;13;10;WSW;28;68%;94%;1

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;14;0;Mostly sunny;14;1;E;4;61%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-6;Mostly sunny, cold;4;-4;NNW;13;48%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;-2;-5;Partly sunny;4;1;SW;16;66%;8%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;18;8;Sunshine;18;9;SSE;4;49%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;20;9;Clouds and sun;20;10;NW;11;61%;26%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-24;-38;Mostly sunny;-25;-38;NNW;10;91%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds, rain;5;2;Snow and rain;5;2;ENE;8;66%;92%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;6;1;Cloudy;5;1;NNW;5;80%;25%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny and hot;33;21;E;9;48%;21%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;2;0;Cloudy;1;-2;S;18;82%;67%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;6;-1;Partly sunny;4;0;SSW;12;86%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, humid;26;19;A shower in the a.m.;23;19;SE;26;82%;66%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;34;19;Mostly sunny;33;20;SW;7;52%;8%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;9;0;Rain and snow shower;5;-1;NE;5;63%;79%;1

