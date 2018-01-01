Taiwan’s Foxconn and ITRI among Top 100 Global Innovators

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Apple Inc. subcontractor Foxconn Technology, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (鴻海), and the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) are the Taiwanese names among the 2017 Top 100 Global Innovators chosen by Clarivate Analytics.

Taiwanese corporations have had a presence on the list for five consecutive years, but for Foxconn, 2017 was the first time, while ITRI had featured in 2014 and had now returned after three years of absence, the Apple Daily reported.

Asia was well represented on the list, with 45 companies or a rise of 15 percent compared to the previous year. That meant the continent had bypassed North America with its 36 representative corporations.

ITRI, one of only three academic or non-corporate organizations on the list, had reportedly been chosen because of its advances for the factors of influence and globalization, the Apple Daily reported. The presence of patents in four important world markets, such as the United States, Europe, Japan and China determined the factor globalization for the survey.