A policeman guards as people buy tickets at a movie theatre screening Bollywood film "Padmaavat" in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. The film,
Policemen stand guard at a movie theatre screening Bollywood film "Padmaavat" in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. The film, based on a 16th cen
A girl looks from the glass of a door as she waits for a friend at a movie theatre screening Bollywood film "Padmaavat" in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Ja
Policemen stand guard as people arrive to watcha Bollywood film "Padmaavat" at a movie theatre in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. The film ope
A group of youth pose for cameras by displaying tickets for Bollywood film "Padmaavat" in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. The film, based on a
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian film "Padmaavat" has faced months of often violent protests, including death threats for the lead actress amid rumors that the film depicted a relationship between a Hindu queen and a Muslim sultan.
But when Bollywood's latest over-the-top offering was released Thursday, it turned out to be just that: an opulent period drama with multiple songs and dances and a thin story line and not the slightest hint of the rumored relationship.
Yet when it opened at a theater in the Indian capital, dozens of police and even some paramilitary troops were posted outside. There were no posters or signs announcing the release and less than a 100 people watched the film in a theater meant for a thousand viewers.