Controversial Bollywood film opens amid threats of violence

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian film "Padmaavat" has faced months of often violent protests, including death threats for the lead actress amid rumors that the film depicted a relationship between a Hindu queen and a Muslim sultan.

But when Bollywood's latest over-the-top offering was released Thursday, it turned out to be just that: an opulent period drama with multiple songs and dances and a thin story line and not the slightest hint of the rumored relationship.

Yet when it opened at a theater in the Indian capital, dozens of police and even some paramilitary troops were posted outside. There were no posters or signs announcing the release and less than a 100 people watched the film in a theater meant for a thousand viewers.