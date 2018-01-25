Africa cannot keep quiet about 'shocking' Trump remark

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The chairman of the African Union Commission says the continent's leaders cannot stay silent after U.S. President Donald Trump's alleged vulgar remarks about African countries and Haiti.

Moussa Faki Mahmat told African foreign ministers gathering in the Ethiopian capital that many are still digesting Trump's comment earlier this month that the continent's countries are like a filthy toilet.

Many Africans have reacted angrily to Trump's rude comment but Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni grabbed headlines this week by saying the U.S president should be praised for not mincing words.

Botswana's government called Trump's comment "reprehensible and racist" and summoned the U.S. ambassador to explain. The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres responded by saying that "the dignity, equality and human rights of refugees and migrants has to be respected everywhere."