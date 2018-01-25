Nylander's penalty shot in OT lifts Leafs over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — William Nylander scored on a penalty shot 6 seconds into overtime to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-2 win over the sagging Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Nylander was awarded the attempt after he broke in alone on Jeff Glass from the opening faceoff in the extra period, but was hooked from behind by Chicago's Duncan Keith. Nylander scored the winner and his 10th goal by faking Glass and then burying a high backhander to send the Blackhawks to their fourth straight defeat.

Toronto's Nazem Kadri connected for his 15th goal, a power-play score that snapped a seven-game scoring drought and was just his second goal in 20 games. Mitch Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs, who won the second time in seven games.

Brent Seabrook and Nick Schmaltz scored power-play goals for Chicago, which snapped an 0-for-16 drought with the man advantage.

KINGS 2, FLAMES 1, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tanner Pearson scored with 26.1 seconds left in overtime to lead the Los Angeles Kings past the Calgary Flames.

Pearson took a pass from Drew Doughty and shot the puck past Mike Smith to help the Kings beat the Flames for the first time this season after losing the previous two meetings between the teams.

Jake Muzzin also scored for the Kings, while Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves to improve to 6-1-3. Kuemper started in net for the Kings in place of injured goalie Jonathan Quick.

Sean Monahan scored for the Flames, who have recorded points in 10 straight games while going 7-0-3 in that span. Calgary has lost three straight 2-1 decisions in extra time on home ice.