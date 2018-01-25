Dutch trade and investment office outlines three main areas of exchanges with Taiwan in 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Netherlands Trade and Investment Office (NTIO) has lined up a series of activities to further foster the exchanges between the Netherlands and Taiwan in 2018.

In a press conference in Taipei last week, the NTIO outlined three areas, in which the Netherlands will have close exchanges with Taiwan in 2018—offshore wind energy, agriculture technology, and circular economy.

Before going into the three areas of the planned collaboration, the NTIO, which is the formal representation of the government of the Netherlands in Taiwan, mentioned a few events and projects in Taiwan this year in which the European Union country will participate.

The NTIO mentioned that it will hold a Taiwan-Holland renewable energy forum in April and invite Dutch experts and scholars in this discipline to share their knowledge and experience on the subject. Other events that Dutch experts and professionals will have presence in Taiwan include participation in such trade fairs as Computex Taipei in June, SEMICON Taiwan in September, and Taipei CYCLE in October; the first performance of Nederlands Kamaerkoor in Taiwan in October; and the Netherlands’ national pavilion in the half-year Taichung World Flora Exposition starting from November 3.

Offshore wind energy

The incomes the Netherlands generated from off wind farms between 2010 and 2014 was ranked No. 2 in the world, only second to Denmark and ranked No. 1 in the market share of power grid operation, EPIC, foundation installment and cable installment, according to the agency.

The Dutch government shared its experience of offshore wind energy generation in the master class it held in November last year, and the Energy Research Center of the Netherlands has decided to transfer the technology of operating and maintaining offshore wind farms to many Taiwanese companies via industrial cooperation programs, including Taipower, China Steel, Taiwan Generations, Ship and Ocean Industries R&D Center, and Metal Industries R&D Center, according to the agency.

The NTIO said that in 2018 it will cooperate with Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs to hold a bilateral forum on recycle energy policies and industry to discuss how to lower government’s cost in subsidizing offshore wind energy and achieve sustainable use of renewable energy.

(Photo courtesy of the Netherlands Trade and Investment Office)

(Photo courtesy of the Netherlands Trade and Investment Office)

Agricultural technology

The land area of the Netherlands is 41,500 square kilometers, ranking No. 138 in the world. However, according to the NTIO, the Netherlands’ agricultural export in 2017 was worth US$102.3 billion, which is second only to the U.S., which land area is 270 times of the Netherlands, according to the NTIO.

In terms of product value, the Netherlands is the world’s largest potato and onion exporter and second largest vegetable exporter, the agency said.

Taiwan and the Netherlands have similar land areas and both lack natural resources, which make them good partners to learn from each other, the NTIO said.

Over the years, there have been much exchabges between the two countries’ agriculture sectors. For instance, Taiwan’s Charming Food has introduced Dutch company Marel Stork’s advance equipment for poultry processing and solutions. The ARK Tomato farm in Chunghua County has introduced the Dutch glass greenhouse technology to grow tomatoes, making it the first farm in Taiwan to apply microcomputers to control the greenhouse environment.

In 2018, the NTIO said it will continue to invite Dutch experts to share their knowledge about agricultural planning with the concept of circular economy and that it wishes to introduce Dutch automatic smart horticulture equipment and innovative agricultural technology to Taiwan to help the country achieve the objectives of precise production, high yield, and low labor.

(Photo courtesy of the Netherlands Trade and Investment Office)

(Photo courtesy of the Netherlands Trade and Investment Office)

According to the NTIO, the Netherlands will promote Dutch agricultural products and foods in Taiwan as well, including pork and veal, which has been imported to Taiwan since September last year.

Circular economy

The world is facing the serious problem of resource depletion and the tremendous amount of waste left behind has also given rise to an ecological crisis. A total of 325 Dutch business, government and academia units have realized the challenge and therefore signed a national raw material agreement in hopes that they can achieve a circular economy with zero waste, the agency said.

In 2018, two delegates from Taiwan will participate in the Dutch Week organized by the Holland Circular Hotspot. In addition to inviting experts to share their experiences, the NTIO will also focus on building and supervising the Holland Pavilion at the 2018 Taichung World Flora Expo as a showcase of circular architecture in hopes that Taiwan can use it as an example to change towards circular architecture, usher in new business models, and become a circular economy leader in Asia.

(Photo courtesy of the Netherlands Trade and Investment Office)