JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa was 81-3 and 106 runs behind India's 187 all out at lunch on Day 2 of the third test at the Wanderers on Thursday.

India 187 (Virat Kohli 54, Cheteshwar Pujara 50; Kagiso Rabada 3-39) leads South Africa 81-3 (Hashim Amla 32 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2-17) by 106 runs.