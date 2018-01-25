The Night of Ideas held in Taipei for the first time

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Taipei Night of Ideas ('La Nuit des idées'), a global event which features discussions around the subject “Power to Imagination,” is slated to take place at Chiang Kai Shek Memorial Hall Auditorium on Thursday.

The goal of the Night of Ideas is to celebrate the stream of ideas between countries, cultures, topics, and generations. Every year, the Night of Ideas gives the opportunity to discover the latest discoveries in knowledge and arts, to listen to the ones who contribute to bring more ideas to their field, and to take part in the discussion about the main contemporary issues.

This year, the event will focus on the theme: 'Power to the imagination'. Guests from diverse backgrounds - intellectuals, researchers, and artists - will gather to discuss the theme all across the five continents.

Held by the Institut français, the Night of Ideas takes place in January every year in over 80 cities in 51 countries. This year is Taipei’s first time joining the global event.

“Power of imagination” was the phrase sprayed by 1968 demonstrators on Parisian walls during the “May 68.” The “May 68” had an impact on French society that resounded for decades afterward. It is considered to this day as a cultural, social and moral turning point in the history of the country.