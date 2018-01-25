  1. Home
Tokyo records its coldest temperature in 48 years

The temperature in Tokyo fell to minus 4 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/25 18:01

Free images from Max Pixel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to local media the weather in Japan's capital recorded its lowest temperature in 48 years when it fell to minus 4 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, when a heavy strong cold air mass arrived that affected wide areas of Japan. 

The record breaking temperature was recorded in the morning at 6:20 a.m. at a monitoring station at Kitanomaru Park in Chiyoda Ward, as reported by the Japan Times.

Along with the minus freezing temperatures, heavy snowfall and strong winds swept over the region along the Sea of Japan coast. The Meteorological Agency warned of traffic disruptions, as reported by the local media.

It is said the weather pattern will continue through Saturday this week. 
Japan
Tokyo
weather
weather advisory
Snow

