Japan opens expo about claims over disputed Diaoyutai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Japan showed off maps and other historic documents strengthening its claims over disputed islands like the Diaoyutai at a “Territorial Sovereignty Expo” Thursday.

Taiwan, China and Japan all claim sovereignty over the uninhabited Diaoyutai, known as Senkaku in Japanese, a group of islands lying in rich fishing grounds which might eventually produce oil or gas. Japanese coast guard vessels have chased away campaigners from Taiwan or Hong Kong for decades.

The expo opened at the Tokyo City Government Thursday, but officials promised more historic documents and other evidence claiming to underline Japan’s case for sovereignty would be produced at a later date.

During January, Chinese vessels crossed into waters close to the Diaoyutai at least three times, with the Japanese coastguard keeping a ship in the area to look out for more incursions.

The exhibition also included Dokdo or Takeshima, a group of rocky islets controlled by South Korea but claimed by Japan.