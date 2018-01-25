Crowds flock to see buxom 'Braised Sister' chop chow

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A braised snack stand in Taichung has suddenly seen the ranks of its customers swell after images surfaced of a cleaver-wielding buxom beauty in a cleavage-revealing outfit behind the counter.

The woman, who goes by the Facebook handle Little Peach (小桃子), on Wednesday (Jan. 24), posted images of her decked out in a low-cut sweater and short, Daisy Duke shorts and wrote: "So happy that Little Peach has so many customers to come and buy braised flavor." In less than 24 hours, the post had already received 5,000 likes and multiple Taiwanese media outlets were beginning to refer to her as "Braised Sister."

According to Apple Daily, the owners of the braised snack stall, which is located in Taichung City's Beitun District, invited the model to serve as a "one day shop manager" to perk up their clientele.



(Image from Facebook user @vivi02257)



