Taiwan is fertile soil for gamers: Taipei Game Show organizer

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan is fertile soil for gamers thanks to its strong talent and positive environment, Taipei Computer Association Chairman T.H. Tung (童子賢) said at the opening of the Taipei Game Show Thursday.

The five-day exhibition was expecting 300,000 visitors to inspect booths from 400 international producers and try out some of the more than 200 new games on show, the Liberty Times reported.

Tung, who chairs Pegatron Corporation (和碩) and co-founded computer maker Asus, said computer games were more than just a form of entertainment, but could also turn into a full-time occupation and source of income, with economic development and extra employment as consequences.

The total production value of the sector had already eclipsed that of the laptop, Tung said.

Taiwan had the hardware equipment and the human talent, as well as the webcasting facilities which made the island the fifth country in the world for competition viewership, the businessman added.