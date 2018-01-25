Indian man taking daredevil selfie smashed by train, but survives

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Video has gone viral of a young man trying to get the ultimate daredevil selfie in front of an oncoming train paused too long on the tracks and was hit by the locomotive, though miraculously, he survived the collision, reported Financial Express.

In the video, the man, identified as Shiva, can be seen standing next to the railroad tracks facing his smartphone camera, while his back is to the oncoming commuter train. Despite cries from his friends to get out of the way, he says "one minute."

As the train contines to speed forward, rapidly coming into frame, Shiva does not even flinch when the train is within feet from hitting him. Bizarrely, he never moves out of the way of the train, and the large blue and white locomotive hurdles into him, tossing him to the turf.

Miraculously, the man apparently survived the collision, though he sustained serious injuries to his head and hands, he is listed in stable condition in a private hospital, according to thehansindia.com.