First primates successfully cloned at the Chinese Academy of Sciences

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – It was reported on Jan. 24 that two monkeys were born as a result of a somatic nuclear cell transfer, in what appears to have been the first successful attempt to clone primates.

The two identical long tailed macaques are named Hua Hua and Zhong Zhong, and were produced using the same manner of procedure that grabbed headlines over two decades ago with Dolly the sheep was born in 1996.

Zhong Zhong is eight weeks old, and Hua Hua is six weeks old. They appear to be healthy and the institute where they were born anticipates many more cloned macaques to arrive in the coming weeks.

NBC quoting a supervisor of the program, Muming Poo, says that “For the cloning of primate species including humans, the technical barrier is now broken.”

The news may be alarming to many, and the reason for the research and cloning of primates is likely to renew debate about scientific testing and animal rights.

The cloned monkeys are part of a research program at the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Neuroscience in Shanghai, aiming to test possible treatment methods for genetic disorders on populations of genetically uniform primates, reports NBC.



(Associated Press Image)

Essentially, the cloned primates, as genetically similar to humans, are intended to provide a large population of test subjects for treatments for various genetic disorders and degenerative diseases.



The BGR report notes that the test monkeys will be purposefully given diseases, such as Parkinson’s, before they are born in order to test possible treatments.

The research report which is available online in the journal Cell, explains that the Chinese scientists involved had to use modulators to switch on or off various genes, in a very complex process of elimination to find the right combination which would allow the embryo to reach maturity and become a viable foetus.

Although the successful fertilization and birth of Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua is a milestone in the biological sciences, the work came with a cost. Out of 127 eggs that were implanted with the embryo, only Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua lived to see a healthy birth.