Air Asia employee dies mid-flight while traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Bandung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On Wednesday a 46-year old Indonesian man and Air Asia employee died during a flight enroute to Bandung from Kuala Lumpur.

Flight AK416 was diverted to Senai International Airport in Johor, Malaysia and the staff member was provided with immediate medical care upon landing but was pronounced dead by the doctor.

Air Asia released a statement in which it said, "The AirAsia family is saddened by the loss of an Allstar and extends our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased. We will provide all necessary support to the family during this bereavement period," as quoted by local media.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed and the case is currently classified as a "sudden death" by the airlines in its police report, according to local Malaysian media the Malay Mail Online.