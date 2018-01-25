Regent Hotels Group retail market expansion presents Taiwan Oolong Craft Beer

Regent Hotels Group is expanding its product offering to include more retail products to compete in the ever-changing hospitality industry, aiming to not only offer in-room guests a five-star experience, but positioning itself as a branded platform. The newest product borne from this new initiative is Regent’s most recent collaboration with the popular local craft beer brewery Taihu Brewing. Taihu Brewing’s foremost brewer Winnie has exclusively created a Taiwan Oolong tea-infused beer named Taihu Taiwan Oolong Craft Beer for Regent Hotels Group, now available at all Regent Hotels Group outlets, including all restaurants, gift shops and in-room dining.

Taiwan is internationally renowned for tea – the tea brewing and drinking is such an integral part of the local life. Recently, the tea culture has been integrated into cuisines, desserts and even cocktails. Regent has capitalized on this trend and created the Taihu Taiwan Oolong Craft Beer product that will appeal especially to the younger population and guests; the refreshing aroma of tea lingers after consumption and the drink is smooth, refined and refreshing.

Regent Taipei Managing Director Simon Wu explains the recent shift in strategy, “we are positioning Regent as a platform to provide best-in-class products and experiences to our world-class international and local clientele. Taihu Taiwan Oolong Craft Beer is really the brainchild of Regent Hotels Group’s F&B market knowledge and Taiwan’s best craft brewery Taihu Brewing’s expertise.”