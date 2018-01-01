Taiwan to allow foreign gamers to teach at cram schools

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Foreign gamers will soon be allowed to teach at cram schools, Taiwanese media headlined Thursday in a reference to measures designed to attract professionals from overseas which will come into force on February 8.

The Legislative Yuan approved the relaxation of residence and work restrictions for professionals last October, while Premier William Lai (賴清德) now set the date for its implementation, the Liberty Times reported.

In addition to the benefit for gamers, foreign independent artists will also be allowed to apply for a work permit in Taiwan without an employer.

The introduction of a special employment visa for professionals will still be limited to individuals who during the most recent six months of work earned at least NT$47,971 (US$1,648) per month, while those without working experience should at least have graduated from one of the world’s 500 top universities. The maximum number of such foreign professionals for this year was set at 2,000. but that could change in the future, the United Daily News reported.

Chairing the regular weekly meeting of his Cabinet Thursday, Lai told the relevant ministries to prepare for the new measures so they could be successfully implemented. He also asked the Ministry of Economic Affairs to upgrade its “Contact Taiwan” online recruitment platform so it could prepare for another wave of foreign talent recruitment. The ministry should report on its progress within a month, according to the Liberty Times.

The National Development Council was also considering amendments to the Immigration Act to attract more foreign professionals, but due to concerns it might affect local employment, it had not yet submitted the proposals to the premier, but that was likely to happen before the Lunar New Year, the United Daily News reported. Whatever the changes proposed, they would not harm local employment and wage levels, officials said.