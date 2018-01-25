Chinese mom pays price for husband's probe of Ivanka Trump

XIANGYANG, China (AP) — With two young children, Deng Guilian hadn't planned on going back to work. That changed after her husband was arrested while investigating labor abuses at Chinese suppliers for Ivanka Trump's brand.

Now the 36-year-old mom works the overnight shift at a karaoke parlor and stays in a dorm. She gets just three days off a month to see her kids.

She flashed an uneasy smile when she said, "They seem accustomed to not having their mom."

Ivanka Trump has sought to bring an aura of female empowerment to her lifestyle brand and spoken out for women's rights from her post at the White House. But her legacy has been less than empowering for at least one woman in China.