When asked about fluctuation of Taiwan's currency, Head of Taiwan's Central Bank says "Go Ask Trump!' 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After a meeting at the Executive Yuan on Jan. 25, the head of Taiwan’s Central Bank Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南) was reportedly asked by reporters about the Taiwan’s dollar rapid revaluation over the past week. His response surprised many.

The Central Bank of Taiwan had just concluded an annual inspection by the Executive Yuan, and upon completion of the meeting a reporter wanted to get the bank president’s thoughts on the significant appreciation of the Taiwanese currency.

Perng responded quickly by saying “Hey, go ask Trump!” to the laughter of those present, reports Apple Daily.

The comment from the Central Bank President comes just a day after a significant devaluation of the United States dollar and an announcement from the U.S. Treasury.

The development has been welcomes by most global currency markets, with the sharp drop of the U.S. dollar giving a noticeable boost to middling currencies, such as the New Taiwan Dollar.