Washington's bickering motivates new US nonpartisan groups

DENVER (AP) — The constant fighting in Washington is giving new motivation to groups trying to lower the importance of partisanship in U.S. politics.
A group called Unite America is recruiting candidates to run as nonpartisans for various U.S. Senate and governors seats.
Another group called No Labels is raising funds to spend in campaigns defending people in Congress who push bipartisan legislation.
The Serve America Movement is recruiting members who would support a presidential bid from someone outside the regular two-party system.
Even though there's new money and energy behind these groups they face huge obstacles.
Most significant is there are signs that voters themselves like the U.S.'s polarized political system and want the fighting to continue.