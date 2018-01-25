Pearson scores OT winner as Kings top Flames 2-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tanner Pearson scored with 26.1 seconds left in overtime to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Pearson took a pass from Drew Doughty and shot the puck past Mike Smith to help the Kings beat the Flames for the first time this season after losing the previous two meetings between the teams.

Jake Muzzin also scored for the Kings, while Darcy Kuemper made 30 saves to improve to 6-1-3.

Kuemper started in net for the Kings in place of injured goalie Jonathan Quick, who was pulled early in the second period Tuesday night earlier after allowing five goals to the Canucks in Vancouver during a 6-2 loss.

Sean Monahan scored for the Flames, who have recorded points in 10 straight games while going 7-0-3 in that span. Calgary has lost three straight 2-1 decisions in extra time on home ice.

Smith finished with 25 saves for the Flames.

Monahan opened the scoring at 14:03 of the first when he finished off a nice three-way passing play with Micheal Ferland and Johnny Gaudreau. Ferland dropped the puck back to Monahan, who passed it over to Gaudreau before one-timing a return pass from his linemate past Kuemper.

Smith made a sharp glove save to deny a scoring opportunity by Los Angeles' Alex Iafallo with 31.1 seconds remaining before the first intermission.

Kuemper made a couple of nice saves early in the second period to turn aside a pair of power-play chances by Monahan and Gaudreau and keep the Kings within a goal.

The Flames outshot the Kings 16-8 in the second, but weren't able to beat Kuemper, although Monahan came close with four minutes remaining in the period when he rang a shot off the post during a Calgary power play.

Los Angeles tied it on a power-play goal by Muzzin at 4:09 of the third period. Muzzin took a pass from Anze Kopitar and blasted a point shot through traffic past Smith.

The Kings had a chance to win it with one minute left in regulation, but Smith stopped Pearson's shot from the slot before turning aside Adrian Kempe's rebound attempt.

NOTES: Monahan has recorded three goals and two assists in Calgary's three games against the Kings this season, while Gaudreau has set up five goals. ... Both Muzzin and Kopitar increased their point-scoring streak to five games for the Kings. During that span, Muzzin has scored two goals and set up there others, while Kopitar has one goal and four assists.

UP NEXT:

Kings: at Dallas on Jan. 30.

Flames: at Edmonton on Thursday night.