Total lunar eclipse to be visible all over Taiwan says weather bureau

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to the report released by the Central Weather Bureau on Wednesday, on Jan. 31 a total lunar eclipse will occur over Taiwan's skies. If the skies are clear enough, the public throughout Taiwan will have an excellent view of the "blood moon."

The report also said the entire eclipse event will last for about 5 hours and 20 minutes and the moment during which the moon will be fully covered by Earth's umbral shadow will last from 8:51 p.m. to 10:08 p.m. as reported by the Central News Agency.

It is reported that about 85 lunar eclipses will take place during the 21st century and Taiwan will have the privilege to witness 63 of them.

The last eclipse visible from Taiwan was on April 4, 2015 and the next one that will be visible after Jan. 31 will occur on Sept. 7, 2025.

The Taipei Astrological Museum is calling the event on Jan. 31 a "Five Star" lunar phenomenon, because the eclipse event is actually a very rare "Super Blue Blood Moon."