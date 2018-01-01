National Taiwan University president-elect faces further scrutiny

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The government said Thursday the Ministry of Education would reflect on problems with the election of university presidents, especially the contested selection of former Minister Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) as president of National Taiwan University (NTU).

Kuan failed to report his role as independent board member at Taiwan Mobile during the selection process, while on Thursday a lawmaker accused him of plagiarism.

On January 5, the former minister without portfolio and ex-chief of the National Development Council defeated his rivals for the leadership of Taiwan’s most prestigious university, a role which he was expected to take up on February 1.

However, his failure to reveal his position at Fubon Group affiliate Taiwan Mobile has led to demands for a review of his election. One of the two brothers who run the business group, Richard Tsai (蔡明興), was a member of the selection committee.

After the regular weekly Cabinet meeting Thursday, a government spokesman said the Ministry of Education would look at problems with president elections at three universities and report back to the public. At present, the ministry was talking to the members of the NTU selection committee, the spokesman said.

At a separate news conference Thursday morning, ruling Democratic Progressive Party legislator Chang Liao Wan-chien (張廖萬堅) alleged that a paper by Kuan showed 20 places that were the same as a paper by a Jinan University (暨南大學) student named Chang (張).

The NTU president-elect denied the charges, saying he had no knowledge of the paper. A Jinan University professor who co-authored the paper with Kuan said it was the student who had quoted their work, and not the other way round, the Apple Daily reported.

On Wednesday, the DPP caucus at the Legislative Yuan had asked the government to postpone Kuan’s February 1 inauguration.