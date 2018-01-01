Taiwan IDF fighter jet blows tire at Taichung airport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF, 經國號) jet blew a tire at Taichung’s Chingchuankang (清泉崗) Airport, causing problems for four civilian flights, reports said Thursday.

The jet had taken off at 9 a.m. for a routine exercise, but when it landed back at Taichung’s military airport at 9:50 a.m., the left tire blew as it was braking to stop, the Apple Daily reported.

According to Air Force regulations, in such an event the aircraft has to remain on the site of the incident. However, since the landing strip is used both by the military and the civilian airport, the practice caused inconvenience for travelers.

The landing and takeoff of four civilian flights were disrupted by the incident, the Apple Daily reported, leading to a public apology by the Air Force.

Nobody was injured, but the cause for the blowing of the tire was still under investigation, officials said.