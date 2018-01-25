Mila Kunis to be honored with parade, roast at Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Mila Kunis is being honored with a parade and roast at Harvard University.

The "That '70s Show" actress is being honored Thursday as Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The group calls Kunis one of Hollywood's "most sought after, vivacious, and engaging actresses."

The Ukraine-born actress earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role in 2010's "Black Swan." She also starred in "Bad Moms" and is the voice of Meg Griffin on "Family Guy."

Hasty Pudding is the nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization. It's been naming a Woman of the Year since 1951 but in recent years it's come under fire for excluding women from performing in its annual shows.

Some critics want Kunis to reconsider her invitation over the casting policy, but she hasn't commented.