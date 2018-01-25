Undeterred by failed appeal, Brazil's da Silva vows to run

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is charging ahead with his plans to run for Brazil's presidency again, even after an appeals court unanimously upheld a graft conviction against him and added years to his prison sentence.

Da Silva was wildly popular as president in 2003-2010 and he has been leading the polls for October's presidential election. He was defiant in the face of Wednesday's court ruling.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters, he proclaimed: "I am not worried about whether I will be a candidate for president or not."

The case alleged that while president, da Silva traded favors in return for the promise of a beachfront apartment. It is just one of a series of graft allegations against him amid a mushrooming corruption scandal roiling Brazil.