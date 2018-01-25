Brazil offers e-visa to Americans in bid to increase tourism

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil is making it easier and cheaper for Americans to apply for a visa following a decline in the number of visitors from the U.S. in recent years.

Starting Thursday, Americans can complete the visa process completely online, instead of visiting a consulate or paying an expeditor to do so. The price of the visa will drop from $160 to $40.

The new e-visa program has already been put in place for Australians, Japanese and Canadians as part of Brazil's efforts to attract more foreign tourists.

In 2016, Brazil welcomed fewer than 6.6 million foreigners, about half the number that traveled to the city-state of Singapore.

The number of Americans visiting Brazil fell in 2015 and 2016 and remains below the 2012 level.