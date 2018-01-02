  1. Home
  2. Society

Hong Kong woman dies in Taipei after complications during liposuction procedure

The 52 year old woman reportedly suffered complications during anesthesia 

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/25 12:37

(Image from Pixabay user skeeze)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Hong Kong woman who was visiting Taiwan to undergo a liposuction procedure died on Tuesday Jan. 23 in Taipei as a result of the procedure, reports SCMP.

According to the report a 52 year old woman, surnamed Ma, was undergoing a liposuction procedure at a clinic in eastern Taipei called the “JustMake Plastic Surgery Clinic.”

Complications related to the administering the anesthesia before the operation, created an emergency situation, and the patient had to be rushed to the nearby Cathay General Hospital, where she passed away.

The founder of the clinic, Dr. Pete Lee Jin Liang , released a statement Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 24) stating that the cause of death was still being determined, that the Doctor performing the operation was highly qualified and complied with all necessary regulations and precautions, according to the SCMP report.

The statement also said that the clinic “deeply regrets” that the incident occurred.

Currently, no arrests have been made, but an investigation is ongoing involving the doctor, surnamed Liu, the anesthetist and the two nurses assisting in the procedure.

The anesthetist involved has a history of criminal charges related to medical malpractice, also involving liposuction and misuse of anesthesia, according to the report.
Hong Kong
plastic surgery
liposuction
medical malpractice

RELATED ARTICLES

Sweden calls on China to release detained book publisher 
2018/01/24 15:18
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong imprisoned again for 2014 protests
2018/01/18 12:20
Facebook names new head of Taiwan and Hong Kong
2018/01/12 10:15
An oil tanker and cargo ship collide off China's coast, over 30 missing
2018/01/07 14:34
New Year's Day 'Protect Hong Kong' march targets HK-CHI rail-link project
2018/01/02 12:09