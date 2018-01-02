Hong Kong woman dies in Taipei after complications during liposuction procedure

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Hong Kong woman who was visiting Taiwan to undergo a liposuction procedure died on Tuesday Jan. 23 in Taipei as a result of the procedure, reports SCMP.

According to the report a 52 year old woman, surnamed Ma, was undergoing a liposuction procedure at a clinic in eastern Taipei called the “JustMake Plastic Surgery Clinic.”

Complications related to the administering the anesthesia before the operation, created an emergency situation, and the patient had to be rushed to the nearby Cathay General Hospital, where she passed away.

The founder of the clinic, Dr. Pete Lee Jin Liang , released a statement Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 24) stating that the cause of death was still being determined, that the Doctor performing the operation was highly qualified and complied with all necessary regulations and precautions, according to the SCMP report.

The statement also said that the clinic “deeply regrets” that the incident occurred.



Currently, no arrests have been made, but an investigation is ongoing involving the doctor, surnamed Liu, the anesthetist and the two nurses assisting in the procedure.

The anesthetist involved has a history of criminal charges related to medical malpractice, also involving liposuction and misuse of anesthesia, according to the report.