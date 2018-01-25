|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|48
|33
|12
|3
|69
|170
|124
|17-5-1
|16-7-2
|9-3-1
|Boston
|46
|28
|10
|8
|64
|153
|114
|16-5-4
|12-5-4
|9-1-2
|Washington
|48
|28
|15
|5
|61
|146
|136
|18-7-1
|10-8-4
|8-4-3
|Toronto
|50
|27
|18
|5
|59
|158
|145
|13-8-2
|14-10-3
|6-4-1
|New Jersey
|47
|24
|15
|8
|56
|144
|143
|13-7-3
|11-8-5
|5-6-1
|Philadelphia
|48
|24
|16
|8
|56
|140
|136
|13-8-4
|11-8-4
|5-2-4
|Columbus
|48
|26
|19
|3
|55
|129
|136
|16-8-0
|10-11-3
|8-5-2
|Pittsburgh
|50
|26
|21
|3
|55
|145
|150
|16-7-1
|10-14-2
|10-4-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|24
|20
|5
|53
|170
|179
|13-7-3
|11-13-2
|7-7-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|24
|20
|5
|53
|147
|146
|17-8-3
|7-12-2
|7-6-3
|Carolina
|48
|21
|19
|8
|50
|131
|149
|10-7-4
|11-12-4
|6-5-3
|Detroit
|47
|19
|20
|8
|46
|125
|141
|10-9-7
|9-11-1
|6-9-2
|Montreal
|48
|20
|22
|6
|46
|124
|150
|12-9-5
|8-13-1
|9-6-2
|Florida
|46
|19
|21
|6
|44
|130
|154
|11-7-3
|8-14-3
|6-4-1
|Ottawa
|46
|15
|22
|9
|39
|122
|163
|9-10-5
|6-12-4
|5-7-3
|Buffalo
|48
|13
|26
|9
|35
|110
|163
|6-12-3
|7-14-6
|3-5-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|47
|32
|11
|4
|68
|163
|126
|19-2-2
|13-9-2
|11-1-1
|Winnipeg
|49
|29
|13
|7
|65
|161
|132
|17-3-1
|12-10-6
|7-5-2
|Nashville
|46
|28
|11
|7
|63
|142
|123
|16-4-3
|12-7-4
|10-3-2
|St. Louis
|50
|29
|18
|3
|61
|145
|129
|16-10-0
|13-8-3
|6-4-1
|Dallas
|49
|28
|17
|4
|60
|154
|130
|17-6-1
|11-11-3
|7-10-0
|San Jose
|47
|26
|14
|7
|59
|138
|127
|14-6-3
|12-8-4
|12-2-3
|Colorado
|47
|27
|17
|3
|57
|156
|136
|18-7-1
|9-10-2
|7-5-1
|Minnesota
|48
|26
|17
|5
|57
|141
|134
|17-4-4
|9-13-1
|8-8-0
|Calgary
|47
|25
|16
|6
|56
|133
|129
|12-11-2
|13-5-4
|8-5-1
|Los Angeles
|48
|25
|18
|5
|55
|137
|120
|12-9-3
|13-9-2
|5-9-3
|Anaheim
|49
|23
|17
|9
|55
|137
|138
|13-9-3
|10-8-6
|8-5-5
|Chicago
|48
|22
|19
|7
|51
|141
|135
|12-10-3
|10-9-4
|5-7-2
|Edmonton
|48
|21
|24
|3
|45
|131
|154
|10-13-1
|11-11-2
|9-2-0
|Vancouver
|48
|19
|23
|6
|44
|127
|155
|8-12-3
|11-11-3
|5-9-1
|Arizona
|49
|12
|28
|9
|33
|117
|170
|6-14-3
|6-14-6
|1-7-5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1
Boston 3, New Jersey 2
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2, OT
Montreal 4, Colorado 2
St. Louis 3, Ottawa 0
Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3, OT
Dallas 6, Florida 1
Buffalo 5, Edmonton 0
Vegas 6, Columbus 3
Anaheim 6, N.Y. Rangers 3
Vancouver 6, Los Angeles 2
Winnipeg 5, San Jose 4, OT
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto 3, Chicago 2, OT
Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.