BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/01/25 10:57
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 12 10 0 2 25 5 30
San Lorenzo 12 8 3 1 18 6 27
Santa Fe 12 6 4 2 16 9 22
Independiente 12 6 4 2 13 8 22
Talleres 12 6 3 3 16 7 21
Huracan 12 6 3 3 16 8 21
Colon 12 5 5 2 15 11 20
San Martin 12 6 2 4 15 13 20
Belgrano 12 5 5 2 9 8 20
Defensa y Justicia 12 5 3 4 20 18 18
Argentinos Jrs 12 5 2 5 17 15 17
Godoy Cruz 11 5 2 4 14 14 17
Estudiantes 12 5 2 5 10 10 17
Racing Club 12 4 4 4 15 14 16
Atletico Tucuman 12 4 4 4 12 12 16
Banfield 12 4 3 5 15 14 15
River Plate 12 4 3 5 16 18 15
Patronato Parana 12 4 3 5 12 15 15
Velez Sarsfield 12 4 2 6 9 13 14
Rosario Central 12 3 5 4 9 15 14
Gimnasia 12 4 1 7 16 22 13
Lanus 11 4 1 6 9 20 13
Temperley 12 3 3 6 9 20 12
Newell's 12 3 4 5 10 10 10
Chacarita Jrs 12 2 3 7 9 13 9
Olimpo 12 2 3 7 7 17 9
Tigre 12 1 5 6 9 17 8
Arsenal 12 1 2 9 6 15 5
Thursday, Jan. 25

Independiente 1, Rosario Central 1

Friday, Jan. 26

Godoy Cruz vs. Chacarita Jrs 2200 GMT

Tigre vs. Banfield 2200 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 27

Talleres vs. San Lorenzo 0015 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Velez Sarsfield 2000 GMT

Newell's vs. Arsenal 2000 GMT

Lanus vs. Patronato Parana 2215 GMT

Sunday, Jan. 28

Boca Juniors vs. Colon 0030 GMT

Olimpo vs. Belgrano 2000 GMT

Argentinos Jrs vs. San Martin 2000 GMT

Huracan vs. River Plate 2215 GMT

Monday, Jan. 29

Santa Fe vs. Racing Club 0030 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Rosario Central 2200 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Temperley 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Independiente vs. Estudiantes 0015 GMT