Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 25 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Uncertainty looms over whether Kuan Chung-ming can assume National Taiwan University presidency as scheduled
@China Times: Parents slam publisher over content of textbook on sex education
@Liberty Times: NTU president-elect accused of plagiarism
@Apple Daily: Plastic surgeon under investigation over death of Hong Kong jeweler during liposuction
@Economic Daily News: Expected cut in iPhone X production impacts Apple Inc. suppliers
@Commercial Times: U.S. Dollar Index falls below 90 as oil, gold prices rise
