Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Jan. 25 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Uncertainty looms over whether Kuan Chung-ming can assume National Taiwan University presidency as scheduled



@China Times: Parents slam publisher over content of textbook on sex education



@Liberty Times: NTU president-elect accused of plagiarism



@Apple Daily: Plastic surgeon under investigation over death of Hong Kong jeweler during liposuction



@Economic Daily News: Expected cut in iPhone X production impacts Apple Inc. suppliers



@Commercial Times: U.S. Dollar Index falls below 90 as oil, gold prices rise



