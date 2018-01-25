Taiwan headline news

  1. Home
Top headlines across Taiwan on Jan. 25, 2018

By  Central News Agency
2018/01/25 09:00

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Jan. 25 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Uncertainty looms over whether Kuan Chung-ming can assume National Taiwan University presidency as scheduled

@China Times: Parents slam publisher over content of textbook on sex education

@Liberty Times: NTU president-elect accused of plagiarism

@Apple Daily: Plastic surgeon under investigation over death of Hong Kong jeweler during liposuction

@Economic Daily News: Expected cut in iPhone X production impacts Apple Inc. suppliers

@Commercial Times: U.S. Dollar Index falls below 90 as oil, gold prices rise

 
