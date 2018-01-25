  1. Home
  2. Society

Grand Hyatt Taipei kowtows to Beijing by listing Taiwan as 'Taiwan Area'

Grand Hyatt Taipei grovels to Chinese Communist Party and changes country name to 'Taiwan Area'

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/25 10:28

Grand Hyatt Taipei. (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In the latest case of corporate kowtowing to China, Taiwanese customers discovered that the address of the Grand Hyatt Taipei was recently changed from "Taiwan" to "Taiwan Area," reported Apple Daily

On the home page of the Grand Hyatt Taipei website, Taiwanese netizens discovered that the city and country listed under the address had been changed from "Taipei, Taiwan" to "Taipei, Taiwan Area" in both Chinese and English language versions. Taiwanese netizens, already furious over similar changes made hotel websites in China, felt that arbitrarily modifying the name for Taiwan on a website in country itself was the ultimate humiliation.


(Image from Grand Hyatt Taipei website)

Representatives of Grand Hyatt Taipei said that the website is managed from the corporate headquarters, they had not been informed of the matter or the details of the change and they are currently in contact with headquarters over the incident.

After the name change was publicized on numerous Taiwanese media outlets yesterday (Jan. 24), the country name Grant Hyatt Taipei's homepage was quietly restored to "Taiwan" in both English and Chinese versions. 
Hyatt
Grand Hyatt Taipei
Hotels
cross-strait tensions

RELATED ARTICLES

Say goodbye to Commune A7, Taipei Sky Tower is on the way!
2018/01/24 16:13
Eight international hotel chains to enter Taiwan market
2018/01/11 16:52
Taiwan calls for dialogue with China over aviation issues
2018/01/07 19:16
Lenovo jumps the gun and lists Taiwan as part of China
2017/12/06 10:57
China warns Taiwan not to make a fuss over activist Lee's court sentence for political ends
2017/11/29 16:45