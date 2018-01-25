N. Korea hockey players come to South for joint Olympic team

The South Korean women's hockey team head coach Sarah Murray, center, salutes during an inaugural ceremony for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, i
South Korean women's ice hockey team members attend an inaugural ceremony for 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan.
South Korean women's ice hockey team members salute during an inaugural ceremony for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, in Seoul, South Korea, Wedn
South Korean dancers perform during a ceremony to launch the South Korean athletic delegation for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, in Seoul, Sout
South Korean dancers perform during a ceremony to launch the South Korean athletic delegation for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, in Seoul, Sout
Go Hae-in, a member of the South Korean women's ice hockey team, takes pictures during an inaugural ceremony for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics,
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Twelve North Korean female hockey players have crossed the border into South Korea to form the rivals' first-ever Olympic team during next month's Pyeongchang Winter Games.
Seoul's Unification Ministry says in a statement the North Korean athletes arrived in the South on Thursday morning along with a coach and two support staff.
The North Koreans are to travel on to a southern South Korean training center where they'll be united with their South Korean teammates.
The rival Koreas recently agreed to field a single women's hockey team as part of Olympics-related rapprochement deals struck following months of nuclear tensions.
The deals include athletes of the two Koreas marching together under a single flag during the Feb. 9 opening ceremony.