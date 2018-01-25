New ASE-Siliconware firm plans listing in April

Taipei, Jan. 24 -- A new holding company to be formed by Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE) and Siliconware Precision Industries Co. (SPIL), the two largest integrated circuit packaging and testing services providers in Taiwan, is expected to launch a stock listing at the end of April.



According to a report to shareholders by SPIL for a special shareholder meeting scheduled for mid-February, ASE will obtain all SPIL shares through a share and cash swap for the formation of a new holding company.



ASE will use one common share in exchange for 0.5 shares of the new company, while SPIL will receive NT$51.2 for each of its shares from the new company.



The new holding firm, which will be called ASE Industrial Holding Co., will list its shares April 30 on the local main board and the tech-heavy NASDAQ in the United States.



Before the April 30 listing in Taiwan and on the NASDAQ, trading of SPIL shares will be terminated April 17 in both exchanges. American depositary receipts of ASE and SPIL are currently traded in the U.S. market.



The new stock listing schedule was decided after China's Ministry of Commerce cleared an anti-trust review in November.



China's approval came after Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission issued their approval on the combination on Nov. 16, 2016 and May 15, 2017, respectively, according to a statement by ASE.



ASE said the merger plan has received all necessary regulatory approval for the merger.



In May 2016, the two companies announced that they planned to form a holding company that will own 100 percent stakes in both ASE and SPIL, but that the newly established firms will remain independent from each other, although their continued operations will take place under the corporate umbrella of the holding company.



After establishing the holding company, ASE and SPIL will retain their names, management teams and employees. The two companies will also maintain their current operations, individual structures, compensation systems and employee benefits.



In the upcoming SPIL special shareholder meeting scheduled for Feb. 12, motions related to the merger, including a share-swap between ASE and SPIL, will be discussed.



On Wednesday, shares of ASE rose 0.24 percent to close at NT$42.05 (US$1.44), while shares of SPIL ended unchanged at NT$50.20, outperforming the broader market, where the weighted index plunged 0.90 percent.