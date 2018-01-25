Van Marwijk named head coach of Australia for World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — World Cup Final coach Bert Van Marwijk has been appointed head coach of Australia for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) Chairman Steven Lowy said the Dutch coach's experience was the perfect blend for the Socceroos' Russian campaign.

"This is a great result for Australian football," said Lowy. "Bert Van Marwijk is world class. He took the Netherlands to the World Cup Final in 2010, he led the Saudi Arabian team to qualify directly for this year's Finals and most importantly, he knows a lot about our team and how they play because he studied them closely as an opposition manager in the same group. These experiences make him a compelling choice."

Lowy paid tribute to Ange Postecoglou, the support staff and especially the players for achieving qualification.

The 52-year-old Postecoglou announced his shock resignation from the Socceroos in November, weeks after guiding Australia through a lengthy qualifying campaign for this year's World Cup in Russia.